Messi and Ronaldo team up for the cover of eFootball PES 2021

As you are almost certainly aware by now, this year's PES is actually last year's PES, with Konami taking the bold step of making eFootball PES 2021 an update for last year's iteration of the annual football franchise.

Fast forward a few weeks and the team at Konami is ready to share the cover for this year's Season Update, and this year the studio is bringing out the big guns, with Lionel Messi lining up alongside his chief rival Cristiano Ronaldo for the first time ever.

What's more, the ageing forwards are joined by some young blood, with Manchester United's Marcus Rashford and FC Bayern's Description Alphonso Davies joining them on the marketing materials for this year's edition of the game, such as it is.

The four aforementioned players will also feature across the new Club Editions of the Season Update (there are actually five of these editions, the fifth being Arsenal, although no player has been confirmed for the Gunners at the time of writing).

When it lands on September 15, this year's update will set you back €29.99 / £24.99, or you can slap an extra fiver on that if you want a Club Edition (although there's a 20% discount on those editions for existing 2020 players who pre-order).