Messi and Neymar will miss the Argentina vs. Brazil match next week

HQ

The 2026 World Cup qualifiers returns this week in South America, for Matchdays 13 and 14 (out of 18), a long process that started in September 2023 and ends in September 2025. Among those games, one of the most anticipated is the one between Argentina and Brazil (March 25 in Argentina, 00:00 AM of March 26 in UK time, 1:00 AM CET).

However, it will be a match without two of both nations' biggest stars: Neymar Jr. and Leo Messi will not be at the match. Neymar was originally called, but was ruled out due to an injury. No details were given, but it comes after already missing an important match for Santos in Brazil, that caused their elimination from Paulistão: supposedly, he wasn't too badly injury, but given his injury history, they decided to bench him so he could focus on playing with Brazil. In the end, he would have played neither of those matches... His place will be filled by Real Madrid's Endrick.

Then, it has just been announced the squad list for Argentina, and Messi has not been called. Messi suffered some pain on the abductor after a 2-1 victory for Inter Miami over Atlanta United, where he scored a stunning goal. Paulo Dybala is also absent from this week's call. The squad does include Enzo Fernández from Chelsea and Julián Álvarez from Atlético de Madrid.

Brazil is fifth in the table, out of ten teams. Only the best six get qualified for the World Cup, so they can't relax. Argentina is first. Brazil will also face Colombia at home on March 20, while Argentina will face Uruguay on March 21.