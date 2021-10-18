Meshika is collaborating with DC over a line-up of premium Superman hats

HQ

The DC FanDome took place and concluded over the weekend, giving fans of DC plenty of exciting updates and developments on its upcoming projects, including DC Extended Universe movies, TV shows, and even the games; Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and Gotham Knights. But these weren't the only exciting announcements that came from the show, as it has been revealed that Meshika is collaborating with DC on a range of Superman hats.

The line-up includes four variants of the hat, each of which are framed around different parts of the iconic superhero. Each hat also seems to be a seriously premium product, as the cheapest of the four clocks in at a staggering $750, with the most expensive reaching $950.

Each hat also comes with a signature card, and the two Man of Steel variants even come with a custom fabric lining the brim of the hat, made from the same material and manufactured by the same team who created Henry Cavill's suit in the movie.

You can order the hats today, although as they are all handmade, Meshika has noted that each order will take four weeks to create and deliver. Check out the full line-up here.