Merz's party proposes ban on part-time work: "Those who can work more should work more"

Germany's ruling Christian Democratic Union (CDU) is proposing a major shift in employment policy, aiming to restrict the legal right to part-time work. Under the plan, workers would need special permission to reduce hours unless they are caring for children, elderly relatives, or pursuing professional training. Party officials say the move is necessary to tackle a shortage of skilled labor and encourage full-time work.

The proposal comes from the CDU's business wing, which represents small- and medium-sized enterprises. "Those who can work more should work more," said Gitta Connemann, chair of the group, echoing Chancellor Friedrich Merz's criticism of Germany's growing focus on work-life balance and four-day weeks. Some argue, however, that such a restriction could disproportionately affect women, who make up more than three-quarters of part-time workers.

The plan has already sparked resistance inside the party. Dennis Radtke, chair of the CDU's social wing, said the focus should be on improving childcare and workplace flexibility, rather than limiting rights. "Part-time work is often seen as a trap because employers are inflexible, pay is lower, and career progression is restricted," he said.

Unions have voiced similar concerns. IG Metall warned that restricting part-time work would not solve labor shortages, pointing instead to inadequate workplace conditions for those unable to work full time. Germany's Institute for Employment Research reports that part-time employment rose to over 40% in late 2025, reflecting changes in sectors like healthcare, education, and social services.

As the CDU prepares to debate the proposal at its general conference in Stuttgart next month, the discussion is shaping up to test the party's balance between economic priorities and social protections. The outcome could reshape not only Germany's workplaces but also its ongoing debates over gender equality and work-life balance.