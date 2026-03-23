Merz's conservatives win key German state vote, but the far-right gains momentum

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Friedrich Merz has secured a crucial regional victory as his conservative party, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), won the state election in Rhineland-Palatinate.

The CDU led the vote with around 31%, allowing it to take control of the state government after 35 years of Social Democratic rule. The result offers a political boost to Merz at the national level.

However, the biggest momentum came from the far-right Alternative for Germany, which more than doubled its vote share to roughly 19.5%, its strongest performance ever in western Germany.

The Social Democratic Party suffered a sharp setback, with its vote share dropping to around 25.9%. A result that deepens an ongoing crisis for the party and could increase tensions within the federal coalition government.

Merz // Shutterstock

CDU candidate Gordon Schnieder credited a strong campaign for the win, while AfD leader Alice Weidel hailed the result as a record breakthrough.

The election is part of Germany's "super election year," with several more regional votes ahead. Analysts warn that the AfD's rise could complicate governance, especially as mainstream parties continue to uphold a long-standing "firewall" preventing cooperation with the far right.

While Merz can celebrate the victory, the broader picture points to a fragmented political landscape, with growing pressure on both the government and opposition as economic concerns and international crises weigh on voters.