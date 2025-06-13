English
Merz was briefed by Netanyahu ahead of Israeli strikes on Iran

Friedrich Merz confirmed Israel informed him in advance of the operation targeting Iranian facilities.

The latest news on Israel and Iran. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated on Friday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had personally informed him about Israel's military action against Iran before it began.

While reaffirming Israel's right to self-defense and voicing concern over Iran's nuclear ambitions, Merz urged both nations to avoid further escalation: "We call on both sides to refrain from steps that could lead to further escalation and destabilize the entire region."

