Merz to host a virtual meeting with Trump, Zelensky, and European leaders on the Ukraine war

A high-level virtual meeting on the current developments of the war in Ukraine is going to be held on Wednesday, as promoted by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. In the meeting, Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelensky, and leaders from Germany, Finland, France, the UK, Italy, Poland, Ukraine, and the US—along with EU and NATO chiefs—will discuss the current situation.

The discussion will revolve around peace talks and pressure on Russia, the EFE agency informs. The talks will cover preparations for possible peace negotiations, territorial and security issues, and strategies to increase pressure on Russia ahead of Trump's planned Friday meeting with Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

Chancellor Merz and EU leaders will emphasise that Europe must not accept a peace deal rewarding Russia's aggression, calling for a more prominent European role in shaping any future negotiations.

European leaders' new push follows the suspension of planned retaliatory tariffs, after getting the short end of the stick in recent market agreements with the US administration.