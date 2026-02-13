Merz tells Rubio: Even US "cannot go alone" in new era of power rivalry | Munich Security Conference

HQ

German chancellor Friedrich Merz delivered a pointed message to Washington at the Munich Security Conference, warning that "in the era of great power rivalry, even the United States will not be powerful enough to go it alone." Switching to English to address the US delegation directly, Merz argued that NATO remains a competitive advantage for both sides of the Atlantic and called for renewed trust between Europe and America as the post-war global order comes under strain.

Merz said the world order "as we know it no longer exists" and acknowledged that Europe must correct what he described as a "self-inflicted" dependency on the US. He pledged to strengthen the European pillar of NATO, while stressing solidarity with Denmark amid US rhetoric over Greenland. At the same time, he warned that Russia was not yet serious about negotiations to end the war in Ukraine and said the conflict would only conclude when Moscow sees no further advantage in continuing it.

His remarks come ahead of a major speech by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, as tensions simmer over defence spending, trade and Washington's long-term commitment to Europe. With leaders debating everything from Ukraine to global trade rules, this year's Munich gathering is shaping up as a defining moment for the transatlantic alliance, and for how both sides adapt to an increasingly fragmented geopolitical landscape...