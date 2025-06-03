English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Merz stands firm on migration policy despite court ruling

German Chancellor insists asylum rejections will continue under EU law framework.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on Germany. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has reaffirmed on Tuesday his government's commitment to border enforcement following a court decision declaring the expulsion of Somali asylum seekers unlawful.

While acknowledging that the ruling narrows legal options, Merz stated that Germany will still reject undocumented migrants under European regulations. His stance has drawn criticism from rights groups but aligns with his coalition's broader push to curb new arrivals.

Merz stands firm on migration policy despite court ruling
Neumünster, Germany, March 18, 2022, election campaign kick-off of the CDU Federal Chairman Friedrich Merz as speaker // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsGermany


Loading next content