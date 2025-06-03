Merz stands firm on migration policy despite court ruling

HQ

The latest news on Germany . German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has reaffirmed on Tuesday his government's commitment to border enforcement following a court decision declaring the expulsion of Somali asylum seekers unlawful.

While acknowledging that the ruling narrows legal options, Merz stated that Germany will still reject undocumented migrants under European regulations. His stance has drawn criticism from rights groups but aligns with his coalition's broader push to curb new arrivals.