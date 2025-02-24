Merz seeks Netanyahu visit to Germany despite ICC warrant

HQ

After winning the German election, Friedrich Merz has stated that he intends to invite Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a visit and ensure his return without facing arrest under the International Criminal Court's warrant (via Reuters).

Merz, who leads the Christian Democratic Union, criticized the notion that an Israeli leader could be detained in Germany and assured Netanyahu in a phone call that a solution would be found. The ICC has issued warrants for Netanyahu and former Israeli defense officials, along with Hamas leaders, over alleged war crimes in Gaza, placing Germany in a diplomatic dilemma.

While Germany strongly supports Israel due to its historical responsibility, it is also a firm advocate of international law, making Merz's position controversial. Critics, including the Left party, accuse him of hypocrisy, pointing out that Germany has upheld ICC warrants for other leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin. For now, it remains to be seen how Merz balances diplomacy with legal obligations.