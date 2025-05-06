English
Merz poised to take office as Germany's new chancellor

Parliament expected to confirm conservative leader in key vote.

The latest news on Germany. Friedrich Merz is set to become Germany's chancellor today, after lawmakers are expected to approve his leadership of a coalition between conservatives and Social Democrats.

He takes office as Europe's largest economy faces recession, strained transatlantic ties, and rising far-right momentum. His government plans tax cuts, energy reforms, and increased military spending to restore political stability.

Berlin, Germany - January 8, 2025: Large banner at the CDU headquarters on the 2025 Bundestag snap elections showing party leader and frontrunner Friedrich Merz // Shutterstock

