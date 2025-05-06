English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Merz fails to secure chancellor role in first round of voting

German conservatives fall short of majority in Bundestag election.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on Germany. Friedrich Merz has failed to secure the necessary majority in the Bundestag's first round of voting on May 6, 2025. Merz, leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), garnered only 310 votes, falling short of the 316 required.

This setback comes despite his coalition agreement with the center-left Social Democrats, following a February election win. The Bundestag now has 14 days to elect a new chancellor, potentially holding another vote on the same day.

Merz fails to secure chancellor role in first round of voting
Friedrich Merz // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsGermany


Loading next content