Merz fails to secure chancellor role in first round of voting

The latest news on Germany. Friedrich Merz has failed to secure the necessary majority in the Bundestag's first round of voting on May 6, 2025. Merz, leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), garnered only 310 votes, falling short of the 316 required.
This setback comes despite his coalition agreement with the center-left Social Democrats, following a February election win. The Bundestag now has 14 days to elect a new chancellor, potentially holding another vote on the same day.