Friedrich Merz wins German election, but faces tough road ahead

Friedrich Merz has won Germany's general election, but his real challenge is just beginning. His Christian Democratic Union and its allies secured nearly 29% of the vote, yet forming a government will require delicate negotiations with at least one, possibly two, other parties.

The Social Democratic Party of outgoing chancellor Olaf Scholz remains a key player, while the Greens and the Free Democratic Party could also be part of the puzzle. Meanwhile, the far-right Alternative for Germany reached a historic 20%, highlighting voter frustration with traditional parties.



Merz's pro-business tax agenda may clash with potential coalition partners, and his push for stronger European defense spending could meet resistance. The coming weeks will be crucial in shaping Germany's next government, with economic struggles and geopolitical pressures looming large. For now, it remains to be seen how Merz will assemble his coalition and whether Germany will face months of political gridlock.