Jump Force

Meruem will be ready to sting in Jump Force this autumn

Available either individually or as part of the game's second season pass.

Bandai Namco has today announced an additional fighter for Character Pass 2 for Jump Force. This autumn, Meruem, the Chimera Ant King from Hunter X Hunter, will be available for Character Pass 2 owners. It's safe to say that Meruem is one of the strongest, if not the strongest character in Hunter X Hunter, so it's interesting to see how he'll handle in-game.

To obtain Meruem earlier, you can purchase the Character Pass 2 for £14.99 / $17,99 (which also unlocks previous and future characters) or you can buy him individually for £2.99 / $3,99 if you prefer.

The Ant King will follow Shoto Todoroki as the second member of Jump Force Character Pass 2, while in the future there will be other characters from Bleach, Jojo's Bizarre Adventure, and YuYu Hakusho added to the roster.

