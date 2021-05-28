Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
Merle Dandridge is playing Marlene in HBO's The Last of Us

She voiced the character in the original game and its sequel.

Often when people are casted as a character you know very well from comics, books, video games or other media - you get the feeling that they don't look and sound like you would have wanted. Well, we do not think you'll have any issues with Marlene in HBO's The Last of Us series.

We know this, because she will be played by Merle Dandridge - the same person who played Marlene in the video game (and the sequel). Basically, expect the head of the Fireflies to look and sound exactly as you remember her.

Previously confirmed actors are Bella Ramsey as Ellie, with Pedro Pascal playing Joel. Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) is both writer and executive producer, so we have fairly high expectations for this one.

Thanks, Variety.



