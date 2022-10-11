Meridiem Games releases The Crown of Wu digitally on PlayStation and PC

The Crown of Wu is a third-person action-adventure game in which we take control of Wu, a half-monkey, half-human being who took power from a crown that gave him extraordinary strength, but at the same time corrupted him, to the point that he had to be captured and imprisoned. But now the crown has a new bearer, and after emerging from the ruins of his prison, Wu sees the opportunity to achieve redemption and find the peace he longs for.

With clear inspiration from Journey to the West (the classic oriental tale about the Monkey King and on which Enslaved: Odyssey to the West and Dragon Ball were also based) the future-past fantasy world as Sun Wukong, fighting alone against enemies and overcoming complex obstacles to retrieve the great Crown stolen by the evil Zhu.

While there is no confirmed release date, it can already be added to wish lists on its Steam page and from the PS Store. Global distribution will be handled by Meridiem Games. You can watch the first trailer below.