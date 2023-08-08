MercurySteam's allegation against remote work: "We're social animals"

HQ

Enric Álvarez's talk at Gamelab Barcelona 2023 was titled "Are You Sure This Thing is Safe? - Thoughts on Creativity, Teamwork, and Technology" and was mostly focused, as he later explained to Gamereactor in the interview below, "on the de-localisation of development teams a.k.a remote working". Now, while MercurySteam's CEO took some heat following his stance and statement, but in the video he gave further insight into the value devs and execs get from physical interaction.

Here's a few points with which the CEO emphasises the importance of physical work and the drawbacks of remote working for a studio such as MercurySteam. "But I understand that now this is not the most popular of opinions, but it's my opinion and it's always been my opinion", he warns:



Remote work raises questions about its sustainability and benefits for individuals, projects, companies, and even the whole industry. "My worry is that this is like a one-way ticket thing and we're losing a lot of good stuff".



Collaborating while working alone remotely seems contradictory to Álvarez, and in his opinion affects people's well-being, studio culture, and product quality.



Daily in-person interactions lead to spontaneous problem-solving, creativity, and higher product quality as a result. "These organic, casual, unpredictable interactions are the source of many, many, many solutions".



Mentorship of young talents thrives in a physical environment, enabling rapid growth and inspiration.



Human nature craves social interactions, making the preference for virtual work environments questionable: "we're social animals".



While the pandemic influenced remote work, the CEO believes people desire in-person interactions.



Other industries and companies are reevaluating remote work, realising its limitations and advocating for more physical presence, but it'll be extremely difficult for them to revert to in-person once remote work is in place.



Although comfortable, remote work doesn't align with human growth and meaningful experiences.



MercurySteam's employees gradually returned to the office after the pandemic, emphasising health and quality over trends.



The studio's successful history was rooted in in-person collaboration, which wouldn't have been possible remotely (and this includes its very foundation coming from Rebel Act Studios): "If they had offered us working remotely, MercurySteam wouldn't have existed today because I wouldn't have had the chance to know my partners, the people I was working with in Rebel Act Studios, Carlos, Darío, and the rest. And honestly speaking, I wouldn't have taken that huge risk of, you know, asking 2.5 million to the banks and being liable for that money, for the part of that money. It had never happened".



Álvarez concludes that human nature favours social interactions, and that these interactions are pivotal for both personal and professional growth, ultimately contributing to the studio's success.

