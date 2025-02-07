MercurySteam lets us hear the first heartbeat of its upcoming Project Iron

With so much shake-up in the industry over the last couple of years, you'd think that companies without a big publisher backing would have to give up on ongoing projects that don't have a short development cycle. But fortunately for MercurySteam, Metroid Dread did so well in sales that it also served as support and endorsement for their other project, announced in 2021, Project Iron.

However, except for the exclusive interview that studio director Enric Álvarez gave to Gamereactor, we haven't heard anything about this title in development, which will be published by 505 Games. We do know that it is being developed with the studio's proprietary Mercury Engine, and that it will be a very ambitious dark fantasy title. We said back in 2023 not to expect anything about the game until 2025 at the earliest, and that has been the case.

This social media post below is the only proof of life that Project Iron is moving forward, and that there is likely to be a major announcement from the studio in the near future. We'll stay tuned for any further developments. In the meantime, be sure to check out the interview with Enric Álvarez, where he also discusses the failure of Spacelords and the lessons learned for this next game.