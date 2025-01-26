Merchant 64 coming in March

If you miss the old days with low-resolution polygons, then the upcoming Merchant 64 might be something for you. SuitNtie will release this retro-inspired game in March where you are a merchant who tries to make a profit by buying goods at a low price and then selling them at a higher price. The developer behind the game has previously released other retro titles that can be played directly in the browser, including FarAfter and Tower of Might. We will be offered several different endings and the possibility of acquiring upgrades. The game will be released on PC via Steam where the description reads as follows: "Merchant 64 a tiny retro inspired traveling merchant game! Take control of Merchant as you buy goods at low prices and sell them in different towns at higher prices."

Are you excited about this new game?