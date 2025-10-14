Mercenary Day returns in Borderlands 4's first Bounty Pack

HQ

Following the arrival of Borderlands 4 in early September, it was soon confirmed that the game would have rather cramped post-launch support, beginning in full effect with the first of many smaller-scale DLCs known as Bounty Packs. For Borderlands 2 fans, these seem to be somewhat similar to the smaller Headhunter packs, and in a similar vein to how those tended to reflect holidays and festive periods, the first Bounty Pack for Borderlands 4 will be doing the same.

As part of the recent Pax Australia, Gearbox was in attendance to reveal Bounty Pack 1, which is known as How Rush Saved Mercenary Day. For those unaware, Mercenary Day is the Borderlands' universe equivalent of Christmas, and as for how it will be presented with this DLC, we're told the following.

"Rush, the affable leader of the Outbounders, is feeling homesick and nostalgic for the holidays he's cherished in years past. By his calculations, it's about to be Mercenary Day, a jolly time for gift-giving and gunslinging with friends and family, and he'd like to bring that same festive cheer to the people of Kairos. But his hopes for holiday merriment stand in direct opposition to Screw, the Timekeeper's Minister of Culture who's charged with keeping celebrations as bland and homogenous as possible. Across a series of all-new Main Missions, you'll show Screw the true meaning of Mercenary Day by any means necessary, and maybe score some new Legendary loot in the process."

As for what the pack will offer, beyond a new smaller story to follow that is, we're promised four rerollable weapons, four Vault Hunter heads and four skins too (one of each character), five weapon skins, five vehicle skins, four Echo-4 drone skins, and two Echo-4 drone attachments.

You can see the trailer for Bounty Pack 1 below, and as for its launch date, it's set for November 20, with it available either as a separate purchase or as part of the wider bundle that's included with the Deluxe and Super Deluxe editions of the game.