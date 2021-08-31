Mercenaries will be "a new way to play Hearthstone"

HQ

After last week's leaks, it's now official. Blizzard will release a new game mode for Hearthstone called Mercenaries, a free-to-play game mode that includes over 50 "mercenaries" (heroes) from the World of Warcraft universe - and beyond -, that you can recruit and unlock while playing.

Among those 50 mercenaries are names like Sylvannas, Lich King, and Ragnaros, each with their own abilities. By using these mercenaries you will evolve them up to a maximum of level 30, and you must choose how to form a team with mercenaries that complement each other and create synergies. Mercenaries will be available with PvE and PvP content, with rewards shared between both variants.

Mercenaries is set to arrive in Hearthstone on October 12th.