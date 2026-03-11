Mercedes unveils new seven-seater with 700 kilometers of range

HQ

Volkswagen's I.D Buzz has been a huge succes, and so has the Kia EV9. It's clear that there is an appetite for big seven-seater EV's, and so Mercedes is looking to replicate this succes with the upcoming VLE.

It's a minibus, and is set to be the start of a new category for Mercedes if proven succesful on the market. Most importantly, the 115kWh battery supposedly gives you more than 700 kilometers on a charge (WLTP), and the 800V technology allows for pretty fast charging, achieving 355 kilometers of range in just 15 minutes.

It is however more luxury-oriented, as Mercedes has also unviled their interior concept called "MBUX Rear Space Experience", which among other things includes a 31.3" screen, which folds down from the ceiling.

Expected pricing is set to be high, as in higher than the Buzz and EV9, but how it compares to the Volvo EX90 for instance is unknown.