Mercedes to discontinue production of two electrical cars

HQ

There is clearly zero appetite for Mercedes electric cars, which the last year's sales figures are a clear and depressing indication for Mercedes. During the first half of 2025, they have only shipped 2,300 copies of the two electric cars, which is a decrease of 74.5% compared to the same period in 2024. What Mercedes will replace them with is still unclear, but we here at Gamereactor naturally hope that it will be something that houses their newly developed fuel engines.