Mercedes says the GLC has "significantly exceeding our expectations"

While Mercedes has gone from hit to hit with their EV line-up, it seems last year's CLA was the start of brand-new renewed energy, and they are now following it up with the GLC, an EV that is already experiencing stronger demand than initially thought by Mercedes.

In a statement from Mathias Geisen, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Marketing & Sales, the GLC is "significantly exceeding our expectations," after it debuted back in September.

According to Mercedes, order books are filled in for the first half of 2026, but they are currently working three shifts at its Bremen planet to meet increased demand. If that does not prove to be enough, Mercedes will expand to other factories.