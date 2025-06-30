English
Mercedes presents glimpse concept EV that kicks out over 1,300 peak horsepower

It's built on the AMG Electric Architecture.

It's quite common to see quirky and cool concept cars being presented that will never see the light of day. Another such example of this comes from Mercedes-Benz, who has revealed a new project called the Concept AMG GT XX, which is a striking model that is built on the powerful AMG Electric Architecture and is able to kick out a whopping 1,360 peak horsepower.

The car is serving as an example of the electric motors that will be available from 2026 when the AMG.EA-powered models become a reality. As for this concept project, it claims to have a battery that can be fast-charged in five minutes to enable a further range increase of 400 kilometres, all while being able to reach a top speed of over 360 km/h.

Beyond this, the car is described to have an exterior with "first-class aerodynamics" all while having an interior that features two large LCD displays that span 10.25" and 14" in size, on top of floor coverings that are made of 100% recycled materials and orange pipes and exposed extrusions that encapsulate the centre console.

Some other quirky innovations in this car include speakers in the headlights, a Fluid Light Panel in the rear that can communicate with the outside world, and a new alternative to tires that uses a biotechnology-based leather option that can be better recycled and puts a lower strain on the environment.

Take a look at the Concept AMG GT XX below.

Mercedes-Benz


