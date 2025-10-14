Mercedes new concept car looks like a mob-mobile from the 1930's

HQ

Mercedes' new concept car Vision Iconic has been unveiled after a while of being torn apart under various black covers and, just as many suspected from the silhouette images, it is a pure gangster throwback to the 30s, with all that that entails. However, this is not a retro car in terms of the technology inside, quite the opposite. Vision Iconic is powered by battery power only and has a special paint that contains solar cells, which according to the German car giant apparently means that it can be driven an extra 120 kilometers per charge just thanks to the sun.

Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes‑Benz Group AG:

"Vision Iconic embodies our vision for the future of mobility. With groundbreaking innovations such as neuromorphic computing, steer-by-wire, solar paint, and Level 4 highly automated driving, along with state-of-the-art technology, we are setting new standards for the electric and digital age. This beautiful vehicle is a testament to our commitment to making the mobility of tomorrow a reality today."