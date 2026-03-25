Mercedes is officially bringing back the Black label

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Mercedes-AMG is bringing back one of its most extreme sub-brands. They have officially confirmed that a new Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series is on the way, and it's set to become the most hardcore version yet of its flagship sports car.

For those of you in the know, Black doesen't just mean "fast AMG". The upcoming Black Series will serve as a homologation model for a next-generation AMG GT3 race car, meaning the road-going version is being developed alongside its motorsport counterpart from day one.

AMG boss Michael Schiebe has already set expectations high, describing it as the "most extreme Black Series ever" in a quote given to Top Gear. That's a bold claim given the reputation of previous models, which are typically stripped-out, track-focused machines built with less compromise.

The new car is expected to go well beyond the current AMG GT 63 Pro, which already produces over 600 horsepower. While final specs haven't been revealed, the Black Series will likely push significantly higher, continuing the tradition of delivering near race-car levels of performance in a road-legal package.