Mercedes is looking to bring a Dolby Atmos 31-speaker system to some of its cars

HQ

Mercedes-Benz is upping its audio game by introducing a new Dolby Atmos-powered, 31-speaker system to some of its cars going forward. Granted, as this is a premium system, which is described as a "state-of-the-art concert hall on wheels", this won't be coming to every Mercedes model right away. The automobile manufacturer aims to start with just a couple of models, including the Maybach and the S-Class.

As was mentioned in the press release by Dolby Atmos, the sound system will include 31 speakers, including six 3D speakers above, four near-ear speakers in the front seats, and a big 18.5 litre subwoofer as well. On top of this, each car with the Atmos system also has eight sound transducers, two amplifiers, with all of which run on an 1750 watt power system.

"Our customers rightly expect the highest level of music enjoyment in a Mercedes-Benz vehicle. Therefore, Mercedes-Benz is one of the first luxury car brands in the world to rely on the ground-breaking Dolby Atmos technology", says Britta Seeger, member of the board of management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG responsible for sales. "With Dolby Atmos and the Burmester sound system, we offer our customers an exciting music experience in the vehicle that is almost like a live concert. I am sure the customers will be delighted."

As for when exactly we can expect Mercedes-Benz vehicles with this system to start rolling out, the press release states the Maybach will be getting the system from summer 2022 onwards, with the S-Class receiving the treatment "shortly thereafter".