Mercedes, Ferrari and more confirm car launch dates before or after London event

Formula 1 teams will also host individual events aside from the London Event on February 18.

We are getting closer to the Formula 1 2025 season. It will start on March 16 in Melbourne, but in the coming weeks we are going to get many more announcement from the teams, ramping up after the F175 Live Event in London on February 18, 2025.

For the first time, Formula 1 will held an event with all ten teams and 20 drivers showing (at least) the liveries for 2025, accompanied by musical performances. However, this doesn't mean the end of invidiaul events throughout February, at least for some teams, which are starting to announce their own dates.

The last one has been Mercedes-AMG, who will show their car on Feburary 24, a week after the London event. Other teams have confirmed that the will show their cars earlier: Williams, Haas and Ferrari (which is rightly bragging about their new signing Lewis Hamilton).

Car launch events for Formula 1 2025


  • Williams: February 14

  • Haas: February 16

  • F175 London Event: February 18

  • Ferrari: February 19

  • Mercedes: February 24

It is expected that more teams will announce their own events in February, although some may opt to showcase everything during the London event. In any case, all of the teams will make the pre-season testing in Bahrain on February 26-28, before the Australian Grand Prix on March 14-16.

