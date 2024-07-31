Mercedes Esports Team has dropped Jarno Opmeer

HQ

Mercedes Esports Team has announced that it will be making a rather significant change to its F1 Esports roster heading into the next season. The team has decided to move on from Jarno Opmeer, a sim-racer who has been part of the team for the past three years and helped them win one Teams' Championship and one Drivers' Championship, on top of a slate of race wins and podiums too.

Speaking about moving on from Opmeer, the head of Mercedes Esports programme Oli MacFarlane has stated, "Jarno has been a huge part of the Mercedes Esports programme over the past three years and has given fans of sim racing so many memorable moments.

"His contribution to the double championship winning season in 2021 is the absolute highlight. We wish Jarno all the best for the future and personally I'd like to thank him for his hard work and dedication."

It's unclear who Mercedes will be looking at as Opmeer's replacement.