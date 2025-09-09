Mercedes design boss: "Audi's new interior looks like it was designed in 1995"

HQ

Opinions on Audi's Concept C (which we wrote about last week) have really been divided, and while some like Audi taking risks here and avoiding pretty much anything that looks like one of the manufacturer's current cars, there are just as many who have criticized the extravagance. One of these is Mercedes design boss Gorden Wagener, who used to work for the VAG group in the 90s. When asked what he thinks of Audi's new interior, asked by Top Gear Magazine, he doesn't mince words.

"That interior of the Audi Concept C looks like it was designed in 1995. It is a little bit too known, and there is too little tech. I have always claimed that I am a big fan of hyper-analogue things, but you cannot ignore a screen. When you have a small screen, you automatically send the message 'congratulations, you are sitting in a small car'."

Agree with the Merc-boss or do you have another opinion on this?

