Mercedes confirms F1 drivers George Russell and Kimi Antonelli will remain in 2026

One of the hot topics in Formula 1 lately has been what would happen to Mercedes and George Russell, who was out of contract next year... amid rumours that the British team was interested in Max Verstappen, something that the Dutch driver denied several times despite the insistence of reporters. Well, now it's official: George Russell and Kimi Antonelli will be their drivers next year, with no changes.

"I am really proud to be continuing our journey together. Next year will mark my 10th since I signed with Mercedes back in 2017", said Russell. "It has been such a long and successful partnership with the team so far and I can't wait to see what lies ahead, particularly as we embark on one of the largest regulation changes in the sport's history next year."

Russell, fourth in the drivers championship this year and winner of two races, including the most recent one in Singapore, has signed a new contract, and Antonelli, rookie who managed to become the youngest podium finisher in Formula 1 history in Canada, will also continue. Both are products of Mercedes' youth academy.

If it took so long was only because they wanted to "handle negoatiations properly", said Toto Wolff today, once again denying speculation. "Our focus is now on the final six races of the year, as we fight for second in the Constructors', and onwards to 2026 and a new era in F1."