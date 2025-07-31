Mercedes-Benz to appear at IAA Mobility 2025 to showcase all-new EQ-powered GLC

HQ

Mercedes-Benz understands that the future of cars and automobiles is electric and is currently on a trajectory to massively commit to the technology. This will next come at IAA Mobility 2025, where the car maker will be in attendance to present its "biggest ever product launch programme."

In a press release, we're informed that Mercedes-Benz will be attending the show to not only reveal to the world the Concept AMG GT XX and the new all-electric CLA Shooting Brake (the first electric Mercedes-Benz in an estate style), but also a brand-new GLC model that has been designed with EQ technology.

It's mentioned that the car will be "the first of a whole new series of cars with elevated Mercedes-Benz iconic design and presents a new face of the brand. Purposeful, refined and unmistakably a GLC, it embodies everything expected from the top seller in Mercedes‑Benz's lineup. Seamlessly continuing the legacy of the GLC in its electric form, the new model is iconic, versatile, intuitive and smooth."

The full reveal will happen on September 7, and if you don't plan on attending in-person, you can watch along online by heading here.

