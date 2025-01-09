Mercedes-Benz teams up with Sony Pictures to bring IMAX to its cars

HQ

CES is truly the most wonderful time of the year for the tech enthusiast, as the big companies and corporations around the world flock to Las Vegas to show and present weird and wacky innovations. One such comes from Mercedes-Benz and Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE), two vastly different companies that have teamed up to bring IMAX viewing to specific Merc vehicles.

Essentially, the idea is that Mercedes-Benz vehicles will soon be equipped with RIDEVU, which is SPE's in-car entertainment service that offers a whole range of movies and TV shows, many of which are IMAX Enhanced. The models that will receive this however are strictly limited to ones fitted with MBUX, the latest generation of Merc's entertainment and audio suite.

We're told in a press release that the IMAX Enhanced projects on offer will even tap into the DTS:X sound that MBUX cars are capable of, and thanks to the way this entertainment suite is designed, you will be able to watch the content on up to six screens at once.

Speaking about this IMAX offering, Mercedes-Benz AG's chief software officer Magnus Östberg adds: "we will add an exciting new dimension to movie-watching in a Mercedes-Benz. Our large-format HD displays give our customers the best seat in the house, filling the cockpit with vibrant colours and immersive sound, just like in a movie theatre."

Would you rather watch an IMAX film at the cinema or in your car?