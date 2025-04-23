Mercedes-Benz presents new luxury van model that comes with a 65-inch cinema screen

HQ

Mercedes-Benz is looking to massively shake up the luxury van segment, as the car maker has just presented a glimpse at an upcoming model it intends to offer. Known as the Vision V, it's built on the new Van Electric Architecture (VAN.EA), and it's looking to kickstart a new era of mobile private lounges and vans.

The version of the Vision V that has been shown is the top of the line model that comes with everything you could want. The interior for passengers is made to be spacious and open and separated from the driver's cabin should that be desired. It has crystal white Nappa leather and white silk decorative elements, open-pore burr wood features, display cabinets, and a 42 surround-sound speaker system that can be used to play racing games with a game controller on a massive 65-inch 4K cinema screen with split-screen functions that retracts underneath the van's floor.

The van is said to be able to be used for on-the-go karaoke, features an interactive store so that passengers can be items they desire while on the move, can be converted into a mobile office with a virtual desk, and all while having ambient lighting systems that uses strip lighting and a ceiling lamp to create an individualised living room atmosphere.

The van's exterior is also quite unusual, with a big front grill and very striking rims that will no doubt capture the attention of any people passing by.

Mercedes-Benz notes that the VAN.EA architecture will be put into effect from 2026, so perhaps it won't be long until we see Vision V models on the road.