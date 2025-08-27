Mercedes-Benz Concept AMG GT XX just drove around the world in less than eight days, smashing former records

HQ

Mercedes-Benz seems to be very confident about their upcoming electric model known as the Concept AMG GT XX. We say this because it has just finished a massive record-breaking run where it shattered all manner of speed, distance, and endurance records, all as it looked to traverse around the entire world in less than eight days.

Granted, there's a degree of leniency to this, as instead of actually driving around the world, it travelled the same distance around the Nürburgring-Nordschleife, a grand total of 40,075 kilometres, which was completed in 13 hours, 24 minutes, and 7 seconds, meaning it achieved the task at hand with over 11 hours to spare.

To complete such an immense feat, the Concept AMG GT XX had to travel at the blistering speed of around 300 km/h, which enabled it to clock over 5,300 kilometres each and every day. Travelling at this speed for such an immense amount of time has also meant the car has smashed 25 performance records, including the most distance travelled in a 24-hour period, which ended up being 5,479 kilometres, a feat that was over 1,500 kilometres further than the previous record.

This was all managed thanks to the EV car's ultra-fast charging, which meant that it could stop briefly and juice up through an 850 kW connection, all before hitting the track once more and continuing to break records.

Mercedes-Benz notes that the speed the car was travelling at wasn't even its peak, but rather a limit set by engineers who determined it to be the optimal speed to ensure a balance between track speed and charging stops to make for the best possible end time.

This immense effort included heading around the famous track a whopping 3,177 times and goes to show the level of performance that EVs are capable of in the modern day.

