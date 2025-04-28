Mercedes-AMG teases what seems to be a new electric super saloon

HQ

Mercedes-AMG is preparing to unveil a brand-new car to slot into its wider portfolio of models. This next vehicle is expected to be an all-electric super saloon model, one that can compete with the premium offerings from Porsche, Audi, Lotus, and the likes.

The name and any further details about the car are yet to be revealed, as Mercedes-AMG has simply noted that the full reveal will happen sometime in June, with this accompanied by a teaser image that presents the car's sleek silhouette.

It's expected that this car will be Mercedes-AMG's flagship EV model, and a super saloon at that, meaning it will likely have plenty of power under the hood and several impressive features and interior design choices, but with the catch that it won't be cheap at all. We'll learn all about this officially very soon, when the car is unveiled on an undetermined date sometime in June.

