Mercedes-AMG teases a new high-performance GT Track Sport project

Mercedes-AMG has surprised many by announcing that it has a new GT Track Sport model in development. The car, which has been created in the Affalterbach region of Germany, is designed to set record times, and as for what it's called, the model is going by the name of Concept AMG GT Track Sport.

In a press release, Mercedes-AMG explains that this is an "uncompromising concept vehicle" that is "designed for absolute driving dynamic peak performance to set new standards and record times."

While there is no date on when the car will arrive, we've already seen a teaser of the model, which shows its sleek design philosophy. Mercedes-AMG notes that currently "the camouflaged high-performance project is being finalized before it has to prove itself on the test tracks."

What we do know is that this signals a commitment to the future of GT cars for Mercedes-AMG, as it expresses: "With the new concept vehicle, Mercedes‑AMG demonstrates its great expertise as a sports car manufacturer and provides a preview of a possible expansion of the GT series with a V8 engine."

