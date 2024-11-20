Mercedes-AMG re-joins FIA World Endurance Championship and will return to Le Mans

HQ

FIA World Endurance Championship will welcome Mercedes-AMG next year. The German carmakers is partnering with Italian team Iron Lynx, and will provide two new LMGT3 race cars.

The WEC 2025 season, with eight races all year, starts in February 28, 2025 for the Qatar 1812 km, but the main event will of course be 24 Hours of Le Mans, which was won with Mercedes cars won 24 hours of Le Mans in 1952 and 1989.

"It's no secret that we've been very keen for some time to come back to Le Mans", said Christoph Sagemüller, Head of Mercedes-AMG Motorsport. "The 2025 season with the FIA WEC entry is the right moment- we are returning to the Sarthe after 26 years!"

"The first FIA WEC season with LMGT3 cars has already been extremely interesting, and we want to bring even more excitement to the field in the future", he added.

Former Italian Formula 3 Champion Matteo Cressoni and Claudio Schiavoni, #60 and#61, are the first two drivers confirmed by Iron Lynx next season, a team that has worked with Ferrari, Porsche and Lamborghini in the last three years. It is expected this partnership with Mercedes will last longer, given the success the Mercedes-AMG GT3 has had recently.