Mercedes-AMG F1 team unveils range of e-bikes

HQ

Mercedes-AMG isn't the Formula 1 dominant force that it used to be, as the team has struggled to keep pace with competitors ever since the 2021 season wrapped. However, regardless of this, they are still one of the finest motorsporting organisations in the world, which is why it's exciting to see that they're using their skills to create a line of electric bikes.

There are a few different options that each do slightly different things. The Rallye Edition, for example, offers a motorsport-inspired gearbox that can shift gears in as quickly as 0.2 seconds. The City Edition on the other hand is more about urban travelling, and has a 250W motor that can deliver a top speed of 25 km/h. After this is the Track Edition, which comes with Bluetooth integrated smart brakes that can connect with a smart helmet that uses a light-up display on its rear to tell people behind the cyclist when they're braking and turning around corners thanks to an indicator element. Lastly is the Urban Edition V15 that is regarded as a high-performance road bike that has a carbon frame and is meant to offer a balance between comfort and utility.

The catch with these branded bikes is that they are very, very expensive. The cheapest is the City Edition, with that clocking in at £4,000. The most expensive is the Rallye Edition, which will set you back a whopping £7,000. If you do decide to grab one of these bikes, orders are being taken today, with manufacturing requiring around 90 days, and coming in a selection of sizes.

This is an ad: