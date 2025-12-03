Men's Rugby World Cup draw: All groups announced for the 2027 World Cup

HQ

The draw for the 2027 Men's Rugby World Cup took place Wednesday morning in Sydney, two years before the tournament that will take place in Australia between 1 October to 13 November 2027. A larger tournament, with 24 teams divided into six groups of four. More teams than ever, but the same number of matches (7 matches for the two teams that reached the final) and with a minimum of 5 days of rest between matches.

Those groups have already been announced in Wednesday's draw. This will be the first Men's Rugby World Cup for Spain (ranked 15th in the world) since 1999, and also the first Rugby World Cup to be branded as Men's Rugby World Cup, a recent change to promote gender parity.

2027 Men's Rugby World Cup pools (groups)

Pool A



New Zealand



Australia



Chile



Hong Kong



Pool B



South Africa



Italy



Georgia



Romania



Pool C



Argentina



Fiji



Spain



Canada



Pool D



Ireland



Scotland



Uruguay



Portugal



Pool E



France



Japan



USA



Samoa



Pool F



England



Wales



Tonga



Zimbabwe



South Africa won the title in the last edition in 2023, and remains the nation with most titles, four, since the tournament was created in 1987. Will you follow the Men's Rugby World Cup in 2027?