Men's ice hockey schedule at the Winter Olympics this week: from play-offs to gold medal

One of the most followed sports at the Winter Olympic Games, men's ice hockey, is about to start its play-off round, following the preliminary round to determine the order and bracket for the knockout stages.

The big favourites Canada and United States, the only unbeaten teams after the three games in the group stage, top the ranking. Slovakia and Finland are also seeded, meaning they have a secured place in quarter-finals and will miss the qualification play-offs, which will be played tomorrow Tuesday February 17.

Here are all the matches in men's ice hockey you can watch this week, in the final week of the Winter Olympic Games:

Tuesday, 17 February: Qualification play-offs



Germany vs France: 12:10 CET, 11:10 GMT



Switzerland vs Italy: 12:10 CET, 11:10 GMT



Czechia vs Denmark: 16:40 CET, 15:410 GMT



Sweden vs Latvia: 21:10 CET, 20:10 GMT



Wednesday, 18 February: Quarterfinals



Winner (GER / FRA) vs Slovakia: 12:10 CET, 11:10 GMT



Winner (CZE / DEN) vs Canada: 16:40 CET, 15:410 GMT



Winner (SUI / ITA) vs Finland: 18:10 CET, 17:10 GMT



Winner (SWE / LAT) vs United States: 21:10 CET, 20:10 GMT



Friday, 20 February: Semifinals



Semifinal 1: 16:40 CET, 15:410 GMT



Semifinal 2: 21:10 CET, 20:10 GMT



Saturday, 21 February



Bronze medal game: 20:40 CET, 19:40 GMT



Sunday, 22 February:



Gold Medal Game: 14:10 CETM 13:10 GMT

