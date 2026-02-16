Sports
Men's ice hockey schedule at the Winter Olympics this week: from play-offs to gold medal
Canada and USA top the ranking before the play-offs and knockout stages at the Winter Olympic Games.
One of the most followed sports at the Winter Olympic Games, men's ice hockey, is about to start its play-off round, following the preliminary round to determine the order and bracket for the knockout stages.
The big favourites Canada and United States, the only unbeaten teams after the three games in the group stage, top the ranking. Slovakia and Finland are also seeded, meaning they have a secured place in quarter-finals and will miss the qualification play-offs, which will be played tomorrow Tuesday February 17.
Here are all the matches in men's ice hockey you can watch this week, in the final week of the Winter Olympic Games:
Tuesday, 17 February: Qualification play-offs
- Germany vs France: 12:10 CET, 11:10 GMT
- Switzerland vs Italy: 12:10 CET, 11:10 GMT
- Czechia vs Denmark: 16:40 CET, 15:410 GMT
- Sweden vs Latvia: 21:10 CET, 20:10 GMT
Wednesday, 18 February: Quarterfinals
- Winner (GER / FRA) vs Slovakia: 12:10 CET, 11:10 GMT
- Winner (CZE / DEN) vs Canada: 16:40 CET, 15:410 GMT
- Winner (SUI / ITA) vs Finland: 18:10 CET, 17:10 GMT
- Winner (SWE / LAT) vs United States: 21:10 CET, 20:10 GMT
Friday, 20 February: Semifinals
- Semifinal 1: 16:40 CET, 15:410 GMT
- Semifinal 2: 21:10 CET, 20:10 GMT
Saturday, 21 February
- Bronze medal game: 20:40 CET, 19:40 GMT
Sunday, 22 February:
- Gold Medal Game: 14:10 CETM 13:10 GMT