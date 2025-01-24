Men's emotional support networks shrink with age

HQ

Men lose nearly half their emotional support network as they age, according to a new study published in Psychology & Aging. Following Harvard students for over 70 years, researchers found that while men in their 30s leaned on an average of two people for comfort, by age 90, they relied on just one. Surprisingly, the decline was consistent across major life transitions like retirement but more pronounced during marriage, hinting at a reliance on spouses. Early family warmth, however, played a crucial role—men from nurturing homes maintained slightly larger support networks. These findings shed light on the challenges of maintaining meaningful connections as men grow older. Does this shrinkage reflect natural emotional independence, or are men missing out on crucial connections?

Who would be your go-to for emotional support as life's milestones shift?

Shutterstock

