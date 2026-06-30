MenaRD retains Street Fighter 6 title at Evo 2026

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Back in 2025, Saul Leonardo "MenaRD" Mena II managed to return to the mountaintop of the Evolution Championship Series (Evo) in Las Vegas, where he proved to be too much for the competition in the Street Fighter 6 tournament. As Evo 2026 occurred over the past weekend, you may be interested to hear that MenaRD has managed to defend this title and has been crowned 2026 SF6 victor too.

The result came following an intense battle in the Grand Final with "Shigematsu". The Japanese challenger actually managed to win the first match against MenaRD, but as the reigning champ had earned a Grand Finals ticket by winning the Upper Bracket, he could concede this round and remain alive. This did put all the pressure on the second round where everything was on the line. MenaRD clearly found his rhythm here, as the defending champ smashed Shigematsu 3-0 and claimed the Evo title once more.

It should be said that this result only means MenaRD will be walking away with $40,000 in cash prizes for his efforts, as prior results at other tournaments means he cannot qualify for the Capcom Cup 13 or the Esports World Cup again. To this end, for finishing second and with both invitations still on offer, Shigematsu has punched his ticket to both events, with the fourth placing Jaime "Craime" Bustos earning an EWC ticket too since the third-placing Kilyan "Kilzyou" Faucheux had already secured a spot at this event.