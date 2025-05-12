MenaRD crowned Evo Japan Street Fighter 6 champion

HQ

Over the weekend, fighting game fans have been treated to tons of exciting action as Evo Japan happened and concluded. Featuring tournaments spanning several massive games and franchises, one of the biggest events was the Street Fighter 6 championship, which saw over 6,600 players entering but only one walking away with the majority of the approximate $24,000 prize pool.

Following a gritty and tough finals bracket, Saul Leonardo "MenaRD" Mena returns to the mountaintop after defeating "Ryukicki" in the grand finale. MenaRD's blend of Blanka, M. Bison, and Zangief proved to be too much of a challenge for Ryukichi's Ken to handle, and with that being the case MenaRD ended up winning the match 3-1.

This result will mean that MenaRD will be competing in the Capcom Cup 12 when that happens in March 2026, as well as at the Esports World Cup this summer.