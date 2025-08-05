English
Street Fighter 6

MenaRD comes out on top at Evo 2025's Street Fighter 6 tournament

With their mastery of Blanka proving to be too much for the competition.

HQ

Over the weekend, various fighting game champions were crowned as part of Evo 2025. The massive festival that occurred in Las Vegas included a whopping Street Fighter 6 event where over 4,000 competitors were in attendance and battling it out for the right to be crowned champion.

After a gruelling turn of events, one person has come out on top, with that being Weibo Gaming's Saul Leonardo "MenaRD" Mena. The Blanka player proved to be too much for the rest of the attending players, as he managed to power through the tournament and the finals bracket, rarely losing a round on his bid to success. The finals and upper bracket finals also pitted MenaRD against Zeta Division's Kakeru on both occasions, with MenaRD winning both games in a convincing 3-0 fashion.

This result has seen MenaRD heading home with almost $17,000 in prize money as well being noticed as one to watch out for heading into future SF6 tournaments.

