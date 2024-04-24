Men of War II is launching next month

HQ

Ukrainian developer Best Way has revealed the launch date for its World War II RTS title, Men of War II. The strategy game will be arriving in full on PC on May 15, 2024, and this has been confirmed alongside a new short trailer you can find below.

We're told at debut the game will consist of three playable nations, the Soviets, Americans, and the Third Reich, and that each will come with their own campaign, plus there will be two further historical campaigns to experience, as well as a dynamic conquest campaign, and a skirmish-like raid mode.

Every part of the game's single player elements will also be accessible through co-op with up to five players, and there will be PvE and PvP multiplayer options to boot, including ranked matchmaking for those who dare to test themselves online.

When Men of War II does debut in three weeks, the game will be retailing for £37.99 / €44.99.