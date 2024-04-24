English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Men of War II

Men of War II is launching next month

The RTS sequel is making its arrival on PC in three weeks.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Ukrainian developer Best Way has revealed the launch date for its World War II RTS title, Men of War II. The strategy game will be arriving in full on PC on May 15, 2024, and this has been confirmed alongside a new short trailer you can find below.

We're told at debut the game will consist of three playable nations, the Soviets, Americans, and the Third Reich, and that each will come with their own campaign, plus there will be two further historical campaigns to experience, as well as a dynamic conquest campaign, and a skirmish-like raid mode.

Every part of the game's single player elements will also be accessible through co-op with up to five players, and there will be PvE and PvP multiplayer options to boot, including ranked matchmaking for those who dare to test themselves online.

When Men of War II does debut in three weeks, the game will be retailing for £37.99 / €44.99.

HQ
Men of War II

Related texts

0
Men of War II - First Look

Men of War II - First Look
PREVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

Despite the original releasing in 2009, Best Way has decided that 13 years was a long enough wait for a direct sequel.



Loading next content