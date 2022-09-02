Men of War II has been delayed

The military RTS game Men of War II has officially been delayed. Announced in a Steam blog post, we're told that the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine has impacted the development team's ability to complete the game, as Best Way is located in the Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk, and therefore had to pause development to help staff and families relocate amid the conflict.

It has been noted that this delay will be used for the better of the game as well however, as Best Way intends to use the extra time to add a range of new content, including new missions, more gameplay features, an improved user interface, and more that we'll learn about in the future.

"Postponing the release of a project you hold dear is always a tough decision. However, we believe that meeting a deadline should never compromise quality and we are happy that Fulqrum Publishing agreed to give us the time we need to produce a truly great game," explains Maxim Kamensky, producer of Men of War II at Best Way.

"Also, this delay provides us with enough time for all the polishing and balancing phases, much needed for a game the scope of Men of War II. Thanks to our great community for their positive feedback during closed tests - this is very valuable. This extra time will give us a chance to deliver an exceptional experience to the players... Especially keeping in mind that so many of them can't wait to play it."

As part of the delay, a new trailer for the game has also been released, which you can watch in full below. For those wondering when Men of War II will now arrive, that will be sometime in 2023.