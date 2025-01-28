Men and women both prefer younger partners

HQ

New research has turned the traditional belief about dating preferences on its head. Contrary to popular opinion, both men and women are more likely to rate younger partners as desirable after blind dates, according to a study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The study analyzed responses from over 6,000 participants, finding that younger dates were preferred more often, even though women tend to say they prefer older men. Psychologists behind the research were surprised, as they expected the global trend of older men in relationships to reflect both partners' preferences. The study indicates that while the age gap in marriages is still common—men on average being a few years older—both genders may secretly be more drawn to youth, albeit subtly. So, could this preference for younger partners actually be more universal than we thought?

Did these findings surprise you?

