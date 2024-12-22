Memory Lost reveals release window with stylish new trailer

Memory Lost is an action-packed narrative shooter joining the ranks of the stacked year that is 2025. Coming from Magic Hazard and ESDigital Games, Memory Lost takes place in a futuristic world where robots, laser weapons, and mind swapping exist.

Mind swapping will be your key to winning in Memory Lost. You've only got the one body, and the one lot of magazine within it, so you'll have to jump around a lot in order to survive. It looks like a mix between Ghostrunner and Hotline Miami in the trailer, and if you want to see what it's all about, check out the trailer below:

Memory Lost launches for Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and PC in 2025.